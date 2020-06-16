Robert "Bob" Kilbourn
Avon - Robert "Bob" Kilbourn
65 of Avon passed away June 13, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Kingsway Christian Church at 6 p.m. Thursday June 18, 2020 with visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of service. The complete obituary may be viewed at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to New Hope Children's Mission Program in care of Kingsway Christian Church.
Avon - Robert "Bob" Kilbourn
65 of Avon passed away June 13, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Kingsway Christian Church at 6 p.m. Thursday June 18, 2020 with visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of service. The complete obituary may be viewed at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to New Hope Children's Mission Program in care of Kingsway Christian Church.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.