Robert "Bob" Kilbourn
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Kilbourn

Avon - Robert "Bob" Kilbourn

65 of Avon passed away June 13, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Kingsway Christian Church at 6 p.m. Thursday June 18, 2020 with visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of service. The complete obituary may be viewed at www.conklefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to New Hope Children's Mission Program in care of Kingsway Christian Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Kingsway Christian Church
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Kingsway Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Bob will be missed.
Vicky Heid
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved