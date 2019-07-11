|
Robert "Bob" Klein
Avon - Robert "Bob" Klein, 58, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
He was born on October 3, 1960 in Lima, Ohio to the late Harry Klein, Sr. and Emmy Lou Klein.
He is survived by his wife, Susan of 29 years and their three children, Kristin, Michael, and Steven. In addition, he is survived by his four siblings Harry Klein Jr., Greg Klein, Kathy Bergdall, and Dennis Klein.
First and foremost, he was a family man. He and his two sons, even at 25 and 27 were always together. He has dedicated his work life since 1986 to Bright Sheet Metal as a foreman where he led some of Indianapolis's biggest jobs, including Lucas Oil Stadium. He was a proud Union man and had served as the Vice President/Reporting Secretary of Local 20 since 2013. If Bob wasn't at work or with his family he was giving to or taking care of others. He was a volunteer fireman and EMT in Avon for over 10 years. He also volunteered at the Avon Junior Athletic Association for many years, taking care of the ball fields, building new dugouts, and coaching for many years. Bob always had to be busy and he often did this by helping countless friends and neighbors with any house, car, or yard projects.
No service but a date for a Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019