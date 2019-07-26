|
|
Robert "Bob" Krackenberger
Indianapolis - Robert "Bob" Krackenberger, 94, of West Lafayette (formerly long-time resident of Indianapolis) passed away July 24, 2019.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, July 27, at Hippensteel Funeral Home, Lafayette. A graveside service with military honors, will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 435 W Troy Ave, Indianapolis, IN, at 11am on Saturday, July 28. Memorial contributions may be sent to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 26, 2019