Robert L. Adams
Robert L. Adams passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born to Harry and Hilda Adams on September 13, 1931, Bob grew up on the west side of Indianapolis and graduated from Ben Davis High School. Following high school, he served two years in the United States Army stationed primarily at an air base in Alaska.
After his military service, Bob returned to Indianapolis to work at Schwitzer Corporation until his retirement several decades later. Following his retirement, Bob worked several more years for the maintenance department of the Town of Speedway School system.
Bob was a lifelong baseball fan and attended games at many stadiums throughout the Midwest. He traveled to Cincinnati Reds spring training in Florida for many years with a group of fellow fans, and he was happy to see the day when the Chicago Cubs finally won the World Series. Bob loved his home and neighborhood. Many hours were spent maintaining his house, visiting with neighbors, and providing treats for neighborhood dogs. Bob's entire family extends their heartfelt thanks to his neighbors. Without their help, it would have not been possible for him to live such a full and independent life.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Deborah Maloney (Timothy), and siblings: Marlene Stanford, Harry Adams, Jr. (Barbara) and Kenneth Adams (Beverly) as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Hartley and Eugene Adams, his brother-in-law Don Stanford, and his nephew Doug Stanford.
Due to current events and at Bob's request, there will not be a service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
. Arrangements for cremation will be handled by Gooch Funeral Home in Rockville, Indiana. Online condolences may be shared at www.goochfuneralhome.com
