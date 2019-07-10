|
Robert L. "Bob" Altizer
Martinsville - Robert L. Altizer, 84, of Martinsville passed from this life on July 4, 2019 at his home.
He was born Saturday, September 22, 1934 in Barboursville, West Virginia being the sixth child to the late Frank and Minnie (Honecker) Altizer.
Bob graduated from Barboursville High School, class of 1952 and served in the United States Air Force from 1953-1957 as an air traffic controller. When he discharged from the US Air Force he joined CAA/FAA as an Air Traffic Controller and began his civilian career April 1, 1957 at Indianapolis ARTCC. Over the years Bob transferred to the Midwest Region, Chicago, IL, Facility Chief in Anchorage, AK, Midwest Region, Chicago, IL, then back to Indianapolis ARTCC where he retired.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Fitzgerald) Altizer, married September 24, 1983; son's, Tim Altizer and his wife Shelley of Gilbert, AZ, Todd Altizer of Columbus, OH, Adam Altizer and his wife Kari of San Tan Valley, AZ and step-son, Eric Phillips and his wife Joni of Martinsville.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, two brothers, daughter, and step granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Costin Funeral Chapel, and Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours. Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Bob's honor to .
Online condolences can be made at www.costinfuneralchapel.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 10, 2019