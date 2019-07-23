|
Robert L. Battreall
Carmel - Robert L. Battreall, age 84 of Carmel passed away July 20th, 2019. He was born November 4th, 1934 in Indianapolis to the late Russell and Anne (Strong) Battreall. A lifelong Indiana resident, he attended Holy Angels Catholic Church and graduated from Cathedral High School. For college, he attended Indiana University and Butler University. Bob also served in the National Guard.
Bob and Ruth married October 3rd, 1959. Bob worked in the apparel business for his entire career. Primarily for Levi & Strauss Co. After retirement, he was elected to the Carmel City Council serving for 8 years. Volunteer work was a staple in his life: Rotary Club, Carmel Dads' Club, Carmel Booster Club Board of Directors, Carmel Redevelopment Commission, and St. Vincent de Paul. His most proud accomplishment was being a member of The Knights of Columbus 1954, 4th degree 2006. Fishing and golf were also hobbies enjoyed when he was not helping those in need at St. Vincent de Paul. In retirement, their home away from home was at Vanderbilt Country Club in Naples where they enjoyed golf, sunshine, friends and family.
Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years Ruth (Niehoff); daughter Lynne (Battreall) Carroll, sons; Steve (Susan) Battreall, Greg (Rachele) Battreall, Chris (Beth) Battreall; grandchildren: Kaiti, Mike and Hannah Battreall, Ben, Abigail and Owen Battreall; brother Edward (Betsy) Battreall. Bob was proceeded in death by his brothers Jean Battreall and Ron Battreall; sister Janice Penoff.
Bob was a great man who was beloved by all and made such a positive impact on so many peoples lives.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10655 Haverstick Road, with the eulogy starting at 10:15 a.m. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel, 325 East Carmel Drive; and one hour prior to the mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Vincent de Paul or , which benefits Parkinson's research. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 23, 2019