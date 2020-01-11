Services
Biggers Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Biggers Funeral Chapel
Fort Worth, TX
Committal
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:30 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Robert L. Hickey

Robert L. Hickey Obituary
Robert L. Hickey

Robert L. Hickey, 82, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 to be with the Lord.

Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Committal with Military Honors: 2:30 p.m. at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Biggers Funeral Home.

Bob served in the U.S. Army for six years. He retired from Stuart Hose and Pipe after 15 years. Bob will be remembered by his sense of humor, his love of family and friends, and love of law enforcement. His advice to everyone, "stay sober and out of jail!"

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Roy Hickey

Survivors: his wife of 56 years, Peggy; and his sister, Patricia Hickey Turner.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
