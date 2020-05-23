Robert L. Kessing, Jr.
Indianapolis - Bob passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21.
Bob was born in Indianapolis on September 8, 1927 and attended St. Joan of Arc grade school, Cathedral high school and the University of Notre Dame where he graduated in 1949. He spent his career in the finance business and retired from Indiana National Bank.
Bob's hobby was spending time with family and friends. He really enjoyed being with others and was a long-time member of the Indianapolis Athletic Club. He promoted vocations to the priesthood through his membership in the Serra Club and served as past president. He enjoyed all things Notre Dame & Cathedral and if he wasn't watching or attending a Notre Dame football game, he was thinking about their next game or season.
Bob is pre-deceased by wife Anne and parents Robert L. Kessing Sr. and Ruth Kessing. He is survived by his sons Robert L. Kessing III (Sara) and Joseph M. Kessing (Cyndi), grandchildren Robert L. Kessing IV (Anne), Lauren O'Connell (Ryan), Natalie Kessing, Greg Kessing and great grandchild Jay Thomas O'Connell.
Burial service is private and there will be a mass of celebration at a later date. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of American Village for their care and compassion and Paradigm Health for the great hospice care and support over the past few weeks.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5692 Central Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana 46220. Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 23 to May 24, 2020.