Robert L. Kleeman, Sr.
Indianapolis - 96, passed away March 13, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis, the son of Louis H. and Rose F. (Heess) Kleeman. Mr. Kleeman was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during WWII in England, France, Germany and Austria. Mr. Kleeman received his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Butler University in 1947, where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. After 40 years of service, Mr. Kleeman retired from Grain Dealers Mutual Insurance Company in 1987 as first vice president. He continued his association with the company as a member of the Board of Directors until 2002. Mr. Kleeman was a lifetime member of Zion Evangelical United Church of Christ. He was an active Mason and a member of the Indianapolis Valley of the Scottish Rite having received his 33rd Degree in 2004. Mr. Kleeman served as Master of Centre Lodge #23 in 1967 and treasurer from 1976 until 2002. He was also a member of the Murat Shrine. Mr. Kleeman and his wife of 70 years, Mary E. (Bragg), enjoyed domestic and international travel.
Visitation will be Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. Funeral services will be held there Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior.
Mr. Kleeman is survived by one son, Robert L. (Brenda) Kleeman, Jr. of Greenwood; three daughters, Katherine (Bill) Bentley of Greenfield, Carolyn Kleeman of Indianapolis and Linda (Mike) VanOsdol of Knightstown; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Mr. Kleeman is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Mary Kleeman. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical United Church of Christ and/or the Indiana Masonic Home. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019