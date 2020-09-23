1/1
Robert L. Lingenfelter Jr.
1945 - 2020
Robert L. Lingenfelter, Jr.

Indianapolis/Prescott, AZ - Robert L. Lingenfelter, Jr age 74, passed away at his daughters' home in League City, TX, on Tuesday April 28, 2020. Born July 26, 1945 to Willa June Hollingsworth and Robert L. Lingenfelter, Sr. He grew up in Indianapolis, IN and joined the US Navy following graduation from Arlington High School. He settled down in San Diego, where he spent 21 years honorably serving his country. He resided in Prescott, AZ until December 2018 at which time he went to League City, TX to receive medical care at University of Texas Medical Branch.

Bob was predeceased by his father Robert Lawrence Lingenfelter Sr., his mother Willia June Hollingsworth Lingenfelter Greatbatch and his step-father Carl Greatbatch and his first wife Sylvia; cousin, June Ann Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Karen Lingenfelter; daughters, Sherry Bogar (Fred), Kim Linzman (Rod); step-daughter Sheryl Shoemaker (Bill); grandchildren, Justin Dallman, Damian Jones, Ryan Dallman, Alyssa Bogar, Jacob Hollen, and Colton Linzman; and nephew Jason Dalton. He is survived by cousins, Laura-May (Bill) Schindler, Johnny Schindler, Edward Schindler, and Julie Scharlau, Larry Thomas, Shelley Lear, and Todd Thomas. Services will be at Bridgford Memorial Cemetery, 4500 Cold Springs Road, Indianapolis, Indiana, on October 3, 2020 at 2pm.








Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
02:00 PM
Bridgford Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
