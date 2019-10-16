Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Shinkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Shinkle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Shinkle Obituary
Robert L. Shinkle

Indianapolis - Robert L. Shinkle, age 84, passed away on October 16, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Mary Helen, and children: Robert (Connie), Jean, Rick (Marge), Mike, David (Shawna), and Heather (Jeremy); 14 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Bob retired from Ford Motor Company after 34 years, and enjoyed bowling, woodworking, crossword puzzles, and researching his ancestry.

Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation from 3p.m. to 6p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 with a funeral service to begin at 6p.m. at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Indianapolis, 7292 North Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46068.

Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now