Robert L. Shinkle
Indianapolis - Robert L. Shinkle, age 84, passed away on October 16, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Mary Helen, and children: Robert (Connie), Jean, Rick (Marge), Mike, David (Shawna), and Heather (Jeremy); 14 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Bob retired from Ford Motor Company after 34 years, and enjoyed bowling, woodworking, crossword puzzles, and researching his ancestry.
Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation from 3p.m. to 6p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 with a funeral service to begin at 6p.m. at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Indianapolis, 7292 North Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46068.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019