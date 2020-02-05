Services
Robert Lee "Bud" Bray Sr.

Robert Lee "Bud" Bray Sr. Obituary
Robert "Bud" Lee Bray Sr.

Pittsboro - Robert "Bud" Lee Bray Sr. 86, passed away February 02, 2020, and went home to be with the Lord. Robert was born on November 23, 1933 in Sandborn, IN to Aaron Emerson and Alice Lorene (Fielder) Bray. Robert proudly served our country in the United States Navy, during the Korean War as Navy Petty Officer Third Class. He completed Sonar techniques, equipment and Anti-submarine warfare at Fleet Sonar School, Naval Station Key West, Florida. He was a salesman for Indiana Duplicator Corp., and for Globe Life, while raising his children. He was a devout Christian and Sunday School teacher. Affectionately known to all as "Bud", he was preceded in death by his loving wife L. Laura (Head) Bray on Sunday July 09, 2017. They shared 61 wonderful years of marriage. He was a member of the Keystone Masonic Lodge F & AM #251 and the Scottish Rite. Calling will be held Saturday February 08, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 2 to 4 pm followed by a funeral service at 4 pm. Bud is survived by his loving children Robert "Bud" (Gail) Bray Jr., Margie (Joe) Mason, Susan (Joe) Cabage, and Laura (Kevin) Griffith, his beloved grandchildren; Robert "Rob" Lee (Katie) Bray III, Erin (Johnny) Bray-Mullens, Jacob Mason, Christopher (Katie) Cabage, Katie (Matt) Kozinski, Sarah Griffith, Eric Cabage, Jack Griffith, and his great-grandchildren: Natalie Bray, and Isaac Kozinski. Online condolences and a video tribute may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
