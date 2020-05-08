Robert Lee Edwards
Indianapolis - Robert Lee Edwards, 73, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 7, 2020. Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings services will be private. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Arrangements were entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020.