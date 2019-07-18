Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Robert Lee McMichel Iii

Robert Lee McMichel Iii Obituary
Robert Lee McMichel III

Indianapolis, IN. - Robert Lee McMichel III, 50 of Indianapolis passed on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Services Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with calling from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Burial at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Survived by his children; Robert IV, Juwan and Chyna, mother; Hazel Allen-McMichel, brother, Pableto Allen, Sr.; sister, Ronita Whitfield-Coleman and grandmother, Mary Patton McMichel. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 18, 2019
