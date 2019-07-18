|
|
Robert Lee McMichel III
Indianapolis, IN. - Robert Lee McMichel III, 50 of Indianapolis passed on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Services Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with calling from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Burial at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Survived by his children; Robert IV, Juwan and Chyna, mother; Hazel Allen-McMichel, brother, Pableto Allen, Sr.; sister, Ronita Whitfield-Coleman and grandmother, Mary Patton McMichel. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 18, 2019