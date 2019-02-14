Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stuart Mortuary Chapel
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Stuart Mortuary Chapel
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Robert Lee Patton Obituary
Robert Lee Patton

Indianapolis - Robert Lee Patton, 49, passed away on February 5, 2019. On Friday, February 15, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 North Illinois Street, and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019
