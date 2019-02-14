|
|
Robert Lee Patton
Indianapolis - Robert Lee Patton, 49, passed away on February 5, 2019. On Friday, February 15, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 North Illinois Street, and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019