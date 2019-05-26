|
Robert Lee Stogsdill
Indianapolis - Robert Lee Stogsdill, 77, of Indianapolis, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
He was born on June 14, 1941 in Indianapolis to the late John F. and Lizzie V. Stogsdill. Bob retired from Amtrak Railroad after 25 years of service. He was also a well-known business owner of several bars and restaurants and was often referred to as the 'Bar Father of the Eastside'. Bob was a generous man, with a stubborn temperament. And despite his sometime gruff exterior, he was well-loved by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Carl Lee Stogsdill; and 8 siblings. Bob is survived by his canine companions, Daisy, Lilly and Rosie.
At his request, no services will be held. Bob will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions are encouraged to the Southside Animal Shelter.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019