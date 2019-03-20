|
|
Robert "Bob" Lewis Beuke
Lawrence - Robert "Bob" Lewis Beuke, 92, former resident of Lawrence, IN peacefully went home to his Lord on March 17, 2019 while under hospice care at Life's Journey of Avon. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Indiana Funeral Care - Harry W. Moore Chapel, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Private entombment. Indiana Funeral Care entrusted with care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 20, 2019