Services
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Robert Lewis "Bob" Beuke Obituary
Robert "Bob" Lewis Beuke

Lawrence - Robert "Bob" Lewis Beuke, 92, former resident of Lawrence, IN peacefully went home to his Lord on March 17, 2019 while under hospice care at Life's Journey of Avon. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Indiana Funeral Care - Harry W. Moore Chapel, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Private entombment. Indiana Funeral Care entrusted with care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 20, 2019
