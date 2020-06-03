Robert "Jack" Lickey
Robert "Jack" Lickey, 88, of Fishers, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 20, 1931 in Columbia City, Indiana.
Jack proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked as an electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 481. Jack was also a member of Mt. Olive, MO Masonic Lodge #439 and Riverview Cardiac Rehab. He enjoyed gardening and loved animals. Jack will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughters, Kaiya Lickey and Lezlye (Tim) Dunlap; grandchildren, Adrianne (Eric) Dunlap, Andrew (Shelby) Dunlap, and Jaclynn Dunlap; and great-grandchildren, Ashlynne Kirkman, Charleigh Dunlap, and Annora Weingarten.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Lickey; mother, Dorothy Anthony; father, Arnold "Sank" Anthony; and his sister, Betty Vaughn.
Private family services will be held with burial at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis. Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes has been entrusted with Jack's care.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Humane Society for Hamilton County, 1721 Pleasant Street, Suite B, Noblesville, IN 46060.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.