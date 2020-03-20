|
Robert Louis "Bob" Muller
Carmel - Robert Louis "Bob" Muller, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher, builder, painter, gardener and provider, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his four children, David (wife, Kim Hubbard) Muller, Katherine (partner, Bruce Snauwaert) Locke, Michael (wife, Heidi) Muller and Michelle (husband, Doug) Caylor; twelve grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and his brother, Ronald.
Born February 3rd, 1934 in Zeeland, MI, Bob grew up in Gary, IN, with three younger brothers, Richard, Ronald and Roger, where his parents, Ralph and Ruth Muller were schoolteachers. Bob was a paper boy, boy scout, and swimmer. After graduating from Horace Mann High School, he worked his way through DePauw University, in Greencastle, IN, where he earned a bachelor's degree in biology. There he met the love of his life, Shirley Fouch; they would be devoted to each other until her death in 2011.
Upon graduating from DePauw, he was hired by Eli Lilly in Indianapolis, IN, then drafted into the army, and spent a year in Korea, teaching high-school and college courses to GIs. He returned to Indianapolis, Lilly and Shirley in 1958, and they were married June 14th, 1959.
Four years and two children later, Bob took an overseas assignment, and the family spent the next ten years in England and Belgium, growing by two more children. During that time, he traveled widely in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, giving him a worldwide perspective and experience. Bob and Shirley acquired a lifelong love of travel, art, and antiques.
They returned to Carmel, IN, in 1973, where they saw their children grow up, go away for college, marry, have children, and move to various places around the globe. Bob retired from Lilly and built a second career in orthopedic equipment. He played tennis and developed an interest in fine wine. He and Shirley continued to travel, especially to visit their children. When Shirley was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, Bob was her devoted partner and caregiver.
Bob will be remembered as a brave, compassionate, generous soul, always willing to pitch in, try something new, or take up the task that needed to be done. He never lost his sense of play or humor. He was devoted to his family, always teaching and challenging, and will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
