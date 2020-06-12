Robert M. CareskeyIndianapolis - Robert M. Careskey, 101, passed away on June 10, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis on May 15, 1919, the younger son of James and Nettie Careskey. He was a child of the Great Depression. He frequently related he never felt poor, he just didn't have any money.Bob was a member of Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation. He graduated from Louisville Male High School before moving back permanently to Indianapolis in 1938.During World War II Robert served in the U.S. Navy, joining 4 months before the attack on Pearl Harbor. He spent 2 of his four years of service in the southwest Pacific arena with Fleet Air Wing One as an aviation radioman, First Class. He married Miriam Shirley Shane upon his return after the war, a marriage that lasted over 70 years, until her death in 2014.He opened City Motor Mart, his automobile business, with a partner in 1945 and operated as its sole owner at the same location from 1952 until his retirement in 1995.Bob was active. He was an avid runner, a tireless swimmer, enjoyed boating and flying his own airplanes. He was an accomplished skier and frequented Colorado resorts until his mid-80s. He and Shirley travelled extensively, often with friends and family. Ocean cruises, trips to South America, Europe and, of course, Israel were among his most cherished adventures.His greatest happiness, however, derived from his family. His kindness and generosity to causes and strangers were more than matched by the love he shared with his wife, children, brother, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His strength, his wisdom, his remarkable sense of humor and even his longevity were all results of those precious family ties.Bob was preceded in death by Shirley, his daughter (Judy Rose Careskey of Mission Viejo, California), and his older brother (Joseph N. Careskey of Indianapolis). He is survived by sons Steve J. Careskey (Indianapolis) and Joshua M. Careskey, M.D. (Nancy) of Scarborough, Maine, grandchildren Kate S. Careskey (Indianapolis), Holly E. Careskey, M.D., MPH (Kurt Armbrust) of Waltham, Massachusetts, Matthew J. Careskey, M.D. (Honolulu, Hawaii) and 5 great-grandchildren (Tegan, Chase, Kailah, Oliver and Esther).He is also survived by his sister-in-law Helga Careskey (Lake Worth, Florida) and multiple nieces and nephews. Last, but most certainly not least, he is survived by a literal angel on earth, his dear friend and devoted caretaker, Ann LaFerriere (Fishers, Indiana).A private service is being planned. Donations in his memory can be made to any charity in Israel or anywhere that can be of assistance to deserving people in need.