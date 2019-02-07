|
|
Robert Marshall Jimison Sr
Indianapolis - Mr. Robert Marshall Jimison, Sr., 73 of Indianapolis, passed away on January 31, 2019. He was a member of the Church of Christ and retired as a Machinist from General Motors Truck & Bus. He was an Explorer Eagle Scout and a Charter Member of the original Southside Survivors. Robert leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Robert Jimison, Jr. (Krystal) and Willard Jimison (Kristen); siblings: Larry, James , Wilfred and Linda Jimison and Patricia York; 10 grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends. The visitation is Saturday, February 9, 2019, 10am - 12pm with the service at 12pm at Eagle Creek Church of Christ, 3025 W. 69th Street, Indianapolis. Burial in New Crown Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Bluitt & Son Funeral Home. www.BluittandSon.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019