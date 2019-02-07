Services
Bluitt and Son Funeral Home - Kokomo
511 East Monroe Street
Kokomo, IN 46901
765-457-3714
Robert Jimison
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Eagle Creek Church of Christ
3025 W. 69th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Eagle Creek Church of Christ
Indianapolis - Mr. Robert Marshall Jimison, Sr., 73 of Indianapolis, passed away on January 31, 2019. He was a member of the Church of Christ and retired as a Machinist from General Motors Truck & Bus. He was an Explorer Eagle Scout and a Charter Member of the original Southside Survivors. Robert leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Robert Jimison, Jr. (Krystal) and Willard Jimison (Kristen); siblings: Larry, James , Wilfred and Linda Jimison and Patricia York; 10 grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends. The visitation is Saturday, February 9, 2019, 10am - 12pm with the service at 12pm at Eagle Creek Church of Christ, 3025 W. 69th Street, Indianapolis. Burial in New Crown Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Bluitt & Son Funeral Home. www.BluittandSon.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019
