Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McArdle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert McArdle Iii


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert McArdle Iii Obituary
Robert McArdle, III

Indianapolis - Robert "Pat" McArdle, 63, born May 20, 1956 in Highland Park, IL, passed at home on November 21, 2019. Pat graduated from North Central High School, class of 1974. He was president and owner of Rising Sun Aquatics since its establishment in 1994. Pat was charming and had a heart of gold. He was always giving to people in need. He enjoyed his clients and made some great friendships along the way. Pat enjoyed collecting animation cels, camping at Salamonie Reservoir, riding roller coasters at Cedar Point, boating and jet skis, and walking Trail #3 at Turkey Run State Park. Pat was a music lover and enjoyed playing his guitars for his family. He had a corky sense of humor (let's just leave it at that). He is preceded in death by his father, Robert McArdle II; mother, Patricia Cameron; and brother, Dr. Joseph McArdle. He is survived by his wife, Becky; son, Michael (Ashley); son, Christopher (Susha); stepdaughter, Alex Morris; stepson, Jarron Morris; grandsons, Logan and Landon McArdle; sister, Megan (Larry) Stevenson; sister, Bridget (Rob) McKinney; sister, Deirdre Fredericks; nephew, RJ Fredericks; and niece, Kelly Fredericks. A private family ceremony will be held on December 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wheeler Mission, one of Pat's most cherished charities.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -