Robert McArdle, III
Indianapolis - Robert "Pat" McArdle, 63, born May 20, 1956 in Highland Park, IL, passed at home on November 21, 2019. Pat graduated from North Central High School, class of 1974. He was president and owner of Rising Sun Aquatics since its establishment in 1994. Pat was charming and had a heart of gold. He was always giving to people in need. He enjoyed his clients and made some great friendships along the way. Pat enjoyed collecting animation cels, camping at Salamonie Reservoir, riding roller coasters at Cedar Point, boating and jet skis, and walking Trail #3 at Turkey Run State Park. Pat was a music lover and enjoyed playing his guitars for his family. He had a corky sense of humor (let's just leave it at that). He is preceded in death by his father, Robert McArdle II; mother, Patricia Cameron; and brother, Dr. Joseph McArdle. He is survived by his wife, Becky; son, Michael (Ashley); son, Christopher (Susha); stepdaughter, Alex Morris; stepson, Jarron Morris; grandsons, Logan and Landon McArdle; sister, Megan (Larry) Stevenson; sister, Bridget (Rob) McKinney; sister, Deirdre Fredericks; nephew, RJ Fredericks; and niece, Kelly Fredericks. A private family ceremony will be held on December 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wheeler Mission, one of Pat's most cherished charities.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019