Robert McCallum, M.D.Indianapolis -Robert McCallum, M.D., passed away on June 6th. The son of Joseph Thomas Carey McCallum, M.D. ("Mac"), and Evelyn (MacDougal) McCallum, Bob had three siblings, and lived a life devoted to family and patient care. He was an Eagle Scout, and a very proud graduate of Shortridge High School. At Butler University, Bob served as the athletic trainer under Tony Hinkle, and was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. Bob attended IU School of Medicine and, in 1959, met the love of his life, Karen Campbell. They married in 1960, and started a family while Bob served as Captain in the US Army Medical Corp. Bob practiced medicine for 50+ years, including 20+ years as Medical Director at Manor Care-Summer Trace. Patients valued Bob's work ethic and kind, conscientious nature. He enjoyed food, fashion, music, golf, tennis, skiing, camping, birdwatching and was a big basketball fan. Bob had a deep, abiding love for dogs, and gardening was a lifelong passion dedicated to cultivating natural beauty. His friends knew him as smart, warm, compassionate, and intensely loyal. Bob loved to laugh, and had a keen sense of humor that belied his generally reserved nature. Quietly charismatic with an easy charm, he was a tough father that graciously softened as "Grandad" and "Papaw." Bob and Karen waltzed through love, life, marriage and family for 60 years, and they could cut a rug with the best of them! Bob will be missed dearly by those he touched, but his legacy and the spirit of his memory will continue to inspire others. Bob is survived by Karen and their four sons, Robert Jr., Scott (Ellen), Kevin (Julia) and David (Taryn); two brothers, Dr. Donald (Beverly) McCallum, and Dr. James (Dorothy) McCallum; and 10 grandchildren, Ann, Claire, Brooke, Quinn, Hudson, Campbell, Grayson, Camdon, Caliana and Jeremiah. Bob is predeceased by his father Mac, mother Evelyn, sister Margaret Young and his daughter Beth. A Celebration of Life will occur in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Butler University Athletics (The Bulldog Club Fund), or Indianapolis Junior Tennis Development Fund.