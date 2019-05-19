|
Robert McCoy
Indianapolis - Robert Dale McCoy, 68, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Rob graduated from Arlington High School in 1969. He worked as an instructor for Noble, Inc. for more than 41 years, where he taught life and work skills to individuals with special needs. Rob was also a lifelong musician; he played in several bands, both locally and across the country. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time with friends and family. Rob is survived by his children Andrew (Shelley) McCoy and Carrie (Tony) Rubeo. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Ryleigh, Josephine, Theo, Nora, Scarlet, and Reese. Rob is preceded in death by his parents Willard "Mac" and Nola McCoy. A memorial service will be held at 6 P.M. Thursday, May 23rd at Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, 125 W. Sycamore Street, Zionsville. Visitation will be held from 4 P.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Noble, Inc. in Rob's memory. To share memories and leave an online condolence, please visit www.simplicityfuneralandcremationcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 19, 2019