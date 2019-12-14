Resources
Robert McFeely


1945 - 2019
Robert McFeely Obituary
Robert McFeely

Martinsville - Robert Thomas McFeely, 74, of Martinsville passed away on December 13, 2019. He was born on May 13, 1945 to Thomas and Meredith McFeely.

Bob graduated from Purdue University. He retired after 34 years in various Engineering, Corporate Planning, and HR assignments at AT&T. He worked an additional 14 years at Horner Electric, Inc.

Bob is survived by his wife Carolyn McFeely; children Kristina Bir, Scott McFeely, and Amy Reilly; 6 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Per Bob's wishes there will be no services. Donations can be made to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Attn: Tori Ramsay, 32 E. Washington St., Ste. 600, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or at

indianapolissymphony.org/support/donate.

Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
