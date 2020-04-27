|
|
Robert "Bob" Morris
Speedway - Robert "Bob" C. Morris, of Speedway, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 26, 2020 at Life's Journey Hospice in Avon. He was born on February 10, 1924, in Freeport, Florida, to Parents John B. And Hattie L. Morris. Bob was married to his late wife Jewell for 61 years prior to her passing in 2008.
Bob spent most of his adult life in Indianapolis (Speedway) Indiana, but he never missed a chance to tell most who met him, "I am a Florida boy." Bob moved to Indiana in the early 1950's and was employed by Kingan's Meat Packaging for many years.
In 1961, Bob and his wife Jewell established The Trend House Furniture on Main Street in Speedway. They proudly worked together for 44 years prior to retiring and closing the business in 2005. Bob and Jewell were members of the Speedway and Westside Businessmen's Association.
He is survived by his two children, R. Darryl Morris and Debra (Mike) Gonzales, grandsons Mark (Jennifer) Gonzales, and Adam (Jarin) Gonzales. Bob is also survived by three great-grandchildren and longtime friend and companion Patricia Cox.
Bob never missed a chance to brag about any of his grandsons' accomplishments. Through the years he enjoyed his many adventures to car and knife shows with longtime friend Dr. John L. George. He was blessed with ability to build fix and repair almost anything. He took joy and pride in building his own home in the late 1950's. He also converted the former Speedway Theater building on Main Street into The Trend House Furniture. He also enjoyed fishing adventures with his fishing buddies.
Along with his wife Jewell, Bob was preceded in death by parents John and Hattie Morris, brother Roy, sisters Alice Merle Blomgren and Louise Joudas
A private family service will be held on Wednesday April 29th, 2020 at Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Bob's care giver Helen Gunter for the compassionate attention and joy she provided over the past few months, as well as Life's Journey Hospice for the care and support in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Scholarship for Speedway, 5335 W. 25th Street, Speedway, IN 46224. Please include the memo "Robert Morris" with donations.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020