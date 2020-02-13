|
Robert "Bob" Murray
Robert "Bob" Murray passed away in Primrose Retirement Community in Wasilla, Alaska on January 24, 2020. He was 94. He is survived by Jean, his wife of 56 years, and his children Jenny and Bill (Jennifer) and granddaughter Isabella.
Bob was born on March 16, 1925, in Richmondale, Pennsylvania to Matilda and Bill Murray. Their general store was a popular establishment for many years.
He graduated from Simpson High School in 1943 and joined the Army Air Corps the predecessor of the Air Force. Bob served in Italy as an armorer in a P-38 fighter squadron. After the war, he took advantage of the GI Bill, earned a degree in Social Studies and Physical Education from the University of New Mexico in 1950 and later a MA in Education from Ball State University.
After four years teaching school in Windsor, Ohio and Acton, Indiana Bob became the Recreation Director under Mary Rigg at Southwest Social Center (now the Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center) in Indianapolis, and then became the executive director of Happy Hollow Children's Camp in Brown County for six years. Meanwhile in 1957 Bob and a half-dozen friends founded the Indianapolis Hiking Club which now has an extensive program with more than 550 members. He married Jean Vanderpool in 1963 in Indianapolis at North Methodist Church.
In 1966, the sprit of adventure (or maybe a "mid-life crisis") and with a life long interest in Alaska, he and Jean moved to a boarding high school in Nome (He had the Happy Hollow experience housing and feeding kids) serving youngsters from villages along the Bering Sea coast. There followed a stint at a Fairbanks junior high but eventually he became the principal at a K-12 school in Anderson, Alaska a small town north of Denali National Park, for18 years.
Bob and Jean continued to live in Anderson until 2016, wintering in Arizona for 25 years and staying active by traveling to nearly every continent and hiking the Chilkoot Trail and into the Grand Canyon.
Bob was a gregarious person who valued friendships and always had a story; a generous person whether providing a home between camp sessions because a mom was in Liberia or going for a walk and talk with the misbehaving youngster just sent to his office - and then returning to school with a shared candy bar (much to the chagrin of the teacher sometimes). Bob himself struggled to learn to read and was not a model student. He remembered. He will be missed by all who knew him.
His ashes will be interred in April at Ft. Richardson National Cemetery near Anchorage.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020