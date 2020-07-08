1/1
Clayton - Robert N. "Bob" Bayse, 73 of Clayton, passed away July 05, 2020. He was born on August 24, 1946 in Indianapolis to the late Norman and Margaret (Mintus) Bayse. He earned an associate's degree from Purdue University. Bob married Madalyn Hacker on January 20, 1968. He was a conductor for CSX Railroad from 1969 until his retirement in 2004. He enjoyed woodworking and carpentry. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Madalyn Bayse of Clayton; daughter, Lorra (James) Bryant; 4 grandchildren, Katelynn Martin, Amelia, Sophia and Olivia Bryant. Private services will be held with burial to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Cartersburg. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkinson's Awareness Association of Central Indiana, Inc. P. O. Box 19575 Indianapolis, IN 46219. Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
