Robert "Bob" N. James
Indianapolis - Robert "Bob" N James,
99, passed away November 24, 2019. Bob was born to Albert & Gunda James in Minneapolis, MN in 1920. He was a WWII veteran. Bob was co-owner of Brooks Plate Glass for 41 years. There are still several buildings in Indianapolis that showcase some of the glass projects - Indianapolis Convention Center, University Library at IUPUI, The Arts Garden and The Pyramids. Bob was an instrument rated pilot as well.
Bob married Sue Stewart in 1987 and instantly became a beloved member of a family that continued to grow over the years with more grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides his family, Bob also loved driving fast cars, playing tennis and golf (2 Holes in One), all of which he did well into his mid 90's. Bob and Sue were members of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ginny James; and his sister, Eleanor Huso. He is survived by his wife, Sue; his step-children, Jill Dunbar, Annette Herbert and Phil (Gloria) Stewart; his grandchildren, Mandy (Mike) Allaire, Mike (Brittany) Stewart, Evan Lachmayer, and Drew Lachmayer; and 3 great-grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service in the future at St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
