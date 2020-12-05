Robert "Bob" NewhouseIndianapolis - Robert "Bob" Louis Newhouse, 68, of Indianapolis passed away on November 14, 2020.Born in 1952, Bob was the epitome of a Beatles fan. Over the years he amassed an impressive collection of memorabilia and the ability to play a large number of songs on the guitar. Bob was also a fan of fast cars. Starting in the early 70's you could find him driving anything from an MG to a Porsche to a Corvette. In his younger years, Bob enjoyed playing baseball. He mostly enjoyed pitching and was featured in many local newspapers highlighting his pitching skills. Bob worked in the engineering field for most of his career, retiring as an AE Project Desk Manager at Rolls-Royce Defense. While with Rolls-Royce Defense, Bob was dedicated to supporting the men and women in uniform that operated the engines he helped maintain. That dedication allowed him the ability to travel the world. He visited Canada, Scotland, Italy, Portugal and Japan - his favorite being Italy. Through Bob's travels he formed and maintained friendships and always had good stories to tell when he arrived home.Bob is survived by his loving wife and soul mate, Laura; his beloved daughters, Sascha (Ronnie) Simpkins of Indianapolis and Meryl (Charlie) Feathers of McCordsville; his step-children, Lee (Laurie) Scott of Cave Creek, AZ, Erik (Tricia) Scott of Phoenix, AZ, Anna (Conor) Scott-Richard of Indianapolis, Stephanie (Mark) Van der kam of Racine, WI, Jonathan (Kristin) Scott of Glendale, AZ, Ryan Scott of Columbus, IN, and David (Sherry) Scott of Phoenix, AZ; his grandchildren, Iris, Ava, Zoe, Alexander, Nathan, Isadore, and Charlie; and his sisters, Barbara Jones of Florida and Theresa Meredith of Arizona.Bob was preceded in death by his father, John "Jack" Newhouse, his mother, Patricia Newhouse, his brother, John Newhouse, Jr., and his sister, Carolyn Parke.A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021.