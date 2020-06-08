Robert Nile ThompsonFishers - Robert Nile Thompson, 84, of Fishers, Indiana passed away, Friday, June 5, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born November 4, 1935, in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Elsie (Tyner) and Nile Thompson, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Bob attended Shortridge High School, where he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Thompson, in 1954. He went on to enlist in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Okinawa, building an air base. He gained his knowledge of operating heavy equipment through his Army experience, where it became his passion. After serving in the Army, he attended Purdue University,In 1960, he took a leap of faith and started his own construction business, RN Thompson and Associates. Throughout his career in construction, he developed over 20,000 Residential lots, 10,000 Multi-Family lots and numerous Commercial sites located throughout Indiana. After completing the Bulk Earth work on Wolf Run Golf Course, he decided to try it himself. In 1987, he built his first golf course, Bent Tree, located in Westfield, Indiana. He went on to build and manage thirteen more courses in Indiana.He also had a passion for boats and speed. In the late 60's he started racing boats and went on to set two International Records and won two National Championships. In the early 80's, he gave up driving boats and formed the Bob Thompson All American Race Team. He owned three boats which competed for many years, winning Multi- National Championships. In 1972, he Founded, Just Add Water Boats, which is still operating today.Some of his awards throughout his career, include Sagamore of the Wabash, United Way Top 100 Unsung Heroes and Entrepreneur of the Year for the state of Indiana and Entrepreneur of the Year, Nationally, in the Real Estate category.Bob was a hardworking machine, himself. He believed in long hours, working in all weather conditions, whatever it took, to improve the aesthetics of the city he truly loved. He instilled these same work ethics in his children and always reminded them to give what you can, when you can, which he did generously. He had a love for St Mary's Child Center, like no other. His biggest success was his love for the inner city, underpriveledged children of Indiana who needed an extra boost. He loved to tell his St Mary's story to everyone he met and could not get through the story, once, without tears in his eyes. He was so proud to make an impact on their lives. He loved them and he understood them and he got fulfillment from doing God's work. He was their godfather and treated them as his own.In his past-time, Bob enjoyed golfing, fishing and playing gin with his buddies at the Legion in Carmel Indiana. He also enjoyed watching the Colts games and going to The Anderson Horse Track and Casino with his children. He enjoyed spending his winters in the Islamorada, Keys with his family and friends. The most important part of his life, was his love and commitment to God. He was a strong Christian and loved to sit around and talk about all of his blessings from God, daily.Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Thompson, of Indianapolis, Indiana, children, Terri Thompson - Thayer and husband, Micheal, from Indianapolis, Indiana, Robert Nile Thompson Jr, wife Annie, grandchildren to Bob, Katelyn, Nile and Jordan Thompson, of Fishers, Indiana, Mark Thompson, wife Shanna, grandchildren to Bob, Emma and Marcus Thompson and Ariel and Alex Mann, Lisa Thompson - Trepcos, husband John, grandchildren to Bob Benjamin and Jeremy Conners, of Noblesville, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his sister, Edith Whiteside, of Indianapolis, Indiana and Dick Thompson, of Indianapolis, Indiana. He is survived by his sister, Louise Williams, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Don Thompson, of Indianapolis, Indiana.There will be a public visitation - viewing, held in his honor, Wednesday, June 10th at Gray Eagle Clubhouse, from 5p - 8p. Located at 12500 Brooks School Road, Fishers, Indiana, 46037. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to: St Mary's Child Center, 901 Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202. Phone: 317-635-1493 or info@smccindy.org.Bob Thompson- Miracle Maker, Godparent, HeroBob came to St. Mary's Child Center for the first time in 1984. On that day, he said he looked into the face of God after a frightened little girl put her hand on his face and looked into his eyes. Bob found our little children in a dilapidated building on New Jersey Street. Bob returned to that building three days later to inform the staff that a new building would be built. Bob brought together the Indianapolis construction community to build a beautiful school at 901 Martin Luther King Jr. St then donated it to St. Mary's within the next year!Bob and the group formed the St. Mary's Godparents program. They took responsibility for the fund-raising necessary to give scholarships to children who lived with poverty. They also became Board members with an incredible dedication to St. Mary's that still thrives.In his quest to ensure funding for St. Mary's, Bob partnered with the city of Indianapolis for over 25 years to operate various city golf courses. Bob met his expenses at the golf course and donated all remaining revenue to St. Mary's Child Center. The golf courses continue to support the children of St. Mary's Child Center!In 1998, St. Mary's had many children on the wait list for the Thompson Building on Martin Luther King St. Bob searched, bought and donated the perfect building for St. Mary's, where 100 children continue to learn today!Bob was very passionate in his support of the children of St. Mary's. He often stopped by to see the children and visit with staff. Bob called weekly to make sure the children had everything they needed and sought to provide anything that was missing.Thousands of children have benefitted because Bob ensured that they had all they needed to be successful both in Preschool and the future. Bob's work for St. Mary's was a Miracle! -from Connie Sherman, director of Saint Mary's Child Center.