Robert Norman McCaffrey
Knightstown - 92, died peacefully surrounded by his family in the Knightstown, Indiana home of his son on December 12, 2019 at 4:10pm. Born on April 16, 1927 in New Albany, IN. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Ann (O'Connor) McCaffrey, his parents Ivan L. and Florence E. (Haffen) McCaffrey, and sister Nancy (Jess) (McCaffrey) Hackney.
Bob graduated from New Albany High School and Purdue University. While at Purdue, he majored in Electrical Engineering and was a proud member of the Purdue Glee Club. He was honorably discharged from the US Navy as an Aviation Electronic Technician's Mate Third Class (AETM 3C).
Bob was a registered Professional Engineer by the State of Indiana and made his career at Naval Avionics in Indianapolis.
Bob was active in Scouting, earning the rank of Eagle Scout and then serving as both a Cub Master and Scout Master. He was also a member of the Castleton United Methodist Church where he was active in the church choir.
Surviving are son, Stephen C. McCaffrey and his wife Melissa of Knightstown; and two daughters, Linda J. McCaffrey and Sharon K. Pillow, both of Fishers. Grandchildren are Scott Pillow, Vicki (Kyle) Arnold, John (Lauren) Duckworth, Laura McCaffrey, and Rachel McCaffrey. Step-Grandchildren are Christina Whiteside, Sarah (Michael) Pence, and Ben Callahan. Great Grandchildren are Maddox Duckworth and Alaric Duckworth. His brother Kent (Audrey) McCaffrey; and sister Judith (Paul) Unger.
Friends may call from 2:00-3:00 PM on Sunday, December 15, 2019, with a service at 3:00 PM at Castleton United Methodist Church, 7101 Shadeland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN, 46256. Please sign Bob's guestbook and share memories at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019