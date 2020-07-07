Robert O. Beasley
Indianapolis - Robert O. Beasley, 89, of Indianapolis, IN passed away July 3, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1931 to the late Price and Viola Beasley in Indianapolis.
He attended Arsenal Technical High School. Robert, and his twin brother, Ronald, were drafted into service and joined the Marines in October 1951. Robert went to the San Francisco Naval Shipyard, and Ronald went to Korea. After his service, he started his long career with the New York Central Railroad/Conrail where he loved being a Brakeman and Conductor, retiring in 1991. Retirement years were spent traveling and enjoying time with family.
Robert is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Lou Beasley and daughter Denice (Doug) Helmbrecht. He was known as "Poppy" to his grandchildren, Alex (Jessica) Helmbrecht, Anna Kate Helmbrecht, Conner Beasley, Ellie Beasley, Spencer Beasley; great grandchild, Will Helmbrecht; and daughter-in-law, Betsy Beasley. He is also survived by his brother, James Beasley, and sisters Jeanette Fowler, Nancy Hill, Sue West, and Rebecca Bowen.
Robert is preceded in death by his sons Robert A. Beasley and David O. Beasley; his sisters Blessing Beasley, Annabelle May, and his brothers Ronald Beasley, Richard Beasley, and Donald Beasley. "This will be the best game of Trumps that heaven has ever seen."
The family would like to thank Wickshire Fort Harrison and Brighton Hospice for the care of Robert the last 18 months.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Indianapolis, 7929 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46268 or online at indyhumane.org
.
Private Family Services are being held at Flanner Buchanan Memorial Park. He will be laid to rest next to his son, David. Services will begin streaming on Thursday, July 9th at 11:00am. To watch, please follow the link - https://youtu.be/467lb_1B7DM
.
To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com
.