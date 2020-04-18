|
Robert O. Hays
Pendleton - Robert O. Hays, 81, passed away April 16, 2020. He was born on January 11, 1939 in Hamilton, Ohio as the son of Robert L. and Mildred Hays.
Robert was born and raised in Hamilton, Ohio and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1957. After graduation Robert went straight into the United States Navy and served his country from 1957-1961 as a 3rd Class Petty Officer. Once home from his service, Robert went on to marry the love of his life, Claudia Jean Farmer. The two were wed on August 7, 1965 in Hamilton, Ohio. Robert went on to attend Moody Bible College in 1963 and received a bachelor's degree from Detroit Bible college in 1975. Robert's thirst for learning did not stop there, in 1983 he received a master's degree in Christian Ministries from Huntington College. After receiving his education, Robert went on to serve at different churches across the Midwest. He pastored in Redford, MI from 1972-1974; Brookville, OH from 1975-1979; Berne, IN from 1979-1986; and Indianapolis, IN from 2002-2015. During his break from his pastoral duties, Robert served as a long-term care administrator from 1987-2002.
Robert is survived by his wife of 54 years; children: Tim (Candy) Hays, Ted (Kathy) Hays, Tonda (Warren) Gorsuch; grandchildren: Nathan (Brianna) Hays, Tyler Hays, Damon Hays, Brooke Hays, Jack Gorsuch, and Kaita Gorsuch.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family will be holding private services at Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Updates regarding the Celebration of Life Service can be found at heatherhills.org
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Heather Hills Baptist Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020