Robert Olson
1943 - 2020
Robert Olson

1943-2020

Bob accepted and respected all individuals as they are. He was present and encouraging regardless of the personal expense of time, energy or finance. He modeled loving and caring compassion. Forgiveness was a given; Bob held no grudges or judgments. His easy laughter brought joy into every day. When you spoke with Bob, his attention to you was thoughtful and undivided. He was adored by his family and friends, all of whom he treasured in return. Bob wanted to love and be loved and his dream was fulfilled in abundance.

Bob was a retiree of Lilly Pharmaceuticals and two non-profits that served youth and emerging businesses.

Bob is survived by his wife, Jeanne and their children, Marit, Matt, Bryan, Janis and Andrew and their families. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family suggests donations be made to any charity that would honor Bob's lifelong commitment to improving the quality of life, most especially with youth.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
