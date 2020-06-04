Sorry for lost from Moore live across street from you on lywood Dr new whiteland IND
Robert Owen Giddens
Lewisville, TX - Robert Owen Giddens, 50 passed away on May 27, 2020 in Lewisville, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Texas and a former resident of Whiteland, Indiana.
He was born on October 25, 1969 in Vincennes, Indiana. His parents are Jeff Giddens and Delia Ann (Lundy) Giddens. He is survived by one son, Ian Gordon Giddens of Flower Mound, Texas; father, Jeff (Karlene) Giddens of Greenwood; mother, Delia Ann Giddens of New Whiteland and brother, Pat (Jennifer) Giddens of Whiteland. Owen was preceded in passing by his grandparents.
Owen was a 1988 graduate of Whiteland High School.
He presently was employed by Oracle Elevator Company for the last twenty-two years as an Elevator Technician.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 11th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, 2898 North Morton Street, (U.S. 31 North) in Franklin. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12th at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, Indiana.
Expressions of caring and kindness may be received to the family at www.flinnmaguire.net
Lewisville, TX - Robert Owen Giddens, 50 passed away on May 27, 2020 in Lewisville, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Texas and a former resident of Whiteland, Indiana.
He was born on October 25, 1969 in Vincennes, Indiana. His parents are Jeff Giddens and Delia Ann (Lundy) Giddens. He is survived by one son, Ian Gordon Giddens of Flower Mound, Texas; father, Jeff (Karlene) Giddens of Greenwood; mother, Delia Ann Giddens of New Whiteland and brother, Pat (Jennifer) Giddens of Whiteland. Owen was preceded in passing by his grandparents.
Owen was a 1988 graduate of Whiteland High School.
He presently was employed by Oracle Elevator Company for the last twenty-two years as an Elevator Technician.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 11th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, 2898 North Morton Street, (U.S. 31 North) in Franklin. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12th at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, Indiana.
Expressions of caring and kindness may be received to the family at www.flinnmaguire.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.