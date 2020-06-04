Robert Owen Giddens
1969 - 2020
Lewisville, TX - Robert Owen Giddens, 50 passed away on May 27, 2020 in Lewisville, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Texas and a former resident of Whiteland, Indiana.

He was born on October 25, 1969 in Vincennes, Indiana. His parents are Jeff Giddens and Delia Ann (Lundy) Giddens. He is survived by one son, Ian Gordon Giddens of Flower Mound, Texas; father, Jeff (Karlene) Giddens of Greenwood; mother, Delia Ann Giddens of New Whiteland and brother, Pat (Jennifer) Giddens of Whiteland. Owen was preceded in passing by his grandparents.

Owen was a 1988 graduate of Whiteland High School.

He presently was employed by Oracle Elevator Company for the last twenty-two years as an Elevator Technician.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 11th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, 2898 North Morton Street, (U.S. 31 North) in Franklin. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12th at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, Indiana.

Expressions of caring and kindness may be received to the family at www.flinnmaguire.net




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home - Franklin
JUN
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
Sorry for lost from Moore live across street from you on lywood Dr new whiteland IND
Moorr Family
Friend
June 4, 2020
DELIA I am so sorry. You will be our prayers
Rick and Joyce Mize
Friend
June 4, 2020
Prayers to all of you during this difficult time. I remember Owen as such a nice person in high school. God speed xoxo
Cissi Wagner (Moyer)
Classmate
June 4, 2020
Owen , you taught me so many great things in the elevator trade , you will truly be missed my friend , RIP bud . Prayers to the family and friends . -lively family
Kyle Lively
Friend
June 4, 2020
No words can describe your families pain. We are praying for you all...Travis & Lynn Fahy
