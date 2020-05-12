Robert Paul Rich
Indianapolis - Robert Paul Rich, on May 7, 2020, in the Golden Hill home in Indianapolis that he long delighted in, passed on quietly to what comes next. He was with us for 93 years.
Born September 9, 1926 in Indianapolis to John Paul and Helen Jeanette Constance Rich, he graduated from Shortridge High School. He went on to study business and engineering at Texas A&M, Purdue University, and graduated from Butler University. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 1945, just weeks after his beloved older brother Wally (John Wallace Rich) was killed in Belgium fighting as an infantryman during the earliest hours of the Battle of the Bulge.
After partnering with O. A. Tucker in 1949, he established Rich's Furniture in downtown Indianapolis and he later established Rich's Home Furnishings of Carmel. Bob's wife Shirley of 68 years brought her design skills to the business. His enthusiastic salesmanship and taste for fine furniture earned him many loyal customers and a lifelong vocation.
Robert leaves behind his wife Shirley, their two sons Christopher Paul and Randal Alan, granddaughter Kelsey, great-grandson Peyton Wesley, and their precious dog Jack. The family would like to thank devoted caregivers Sandy Butler, Monica Masters and Carrie Harris.
Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Indianapolis - Robert Paul Rich, on May 7, 2020, in the Golden Hill home in Indianapolis that he long delighted in, passed on quietly to what comes next. He was with us for 93 years.
Born September 9, 1926 in Indianapolis to John Paul and Helen Jeanette Constance Rich, he graduated from Shortridge High School. He went on to study business and engineering at Texas A&M, Purdue University, and graduated from Butler University. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 1945, just weeks after his beloved older brother Wally (John Wallace Rich) was killed in Belgium fighting as an infantryman during the earliest hours of the Battle of the Bulge.
After partnering with O. A. Tucker in 1949, he established Rich's Furniture in downtown Indianapolis and he later established Rich's Home Furnishings of Carmel. Bob's wife Shirley of 68 years brought her design skills to the business. His enthusiastic salesmanship and taste for fine furniture earned him many loyal customers and a lifelong vocation.
Robert leaves behind his wife Shirley, their two sons Christopher Paul and Randal Alan, granddaughter Kelsey, great-grandson Peyton Wesley, and their precious dog Jack. The family would like to thank devoted caregivers Sandy Butler, Monica Masters and Carrie Harris.
Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 17, 2020.