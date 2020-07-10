Robert Perry
Indianapolis - Robert L. Perry, 82, of Indianapolis, departed this life Monday, July 6, 2020.
Bob ("Bobby") was born October 30, 1937 in Indianapolis to the late Harold Oliver and Margaret (Abbett) Perry. Bob's first love was basketball. He was a 1955 graduate of Shortridge High School, where he was a member of the freshman, reserve and varsity basketball teams. Bob received the honorary "Uglyman" title (voted most popular boy in school) senior year. He attended Butler University, was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity and graduated with a Business degree in 1961. Bobby was a talented piano player and worked his way through college playing at Indianapolis' Melody Inn, where he frequently packed the house. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1959 to 1963.
Bob was first married to Jackie Maxwell (Scanlon) from 1967 to 1987; they had two children, Robert and Julia ("Julie"). His second marriage was to Patty Cane (Dermody) Perry, whom he was with from 1989 until his death (married 2005). Following graduation from Butler, Bob started his 31-year career at State Life Insurance Company, retiring in 1992 as VP of Policy Services/Special Markets.
He was a proud Noble of Murat Shriners Indianapolis, a 32° Mason, Valley of Indianapolis Scottish Rite, and Brother member of Centre Lodge #23 Grand Lodge F. & A.M. of Indiana.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard "Dick" Abbett.
He is survived by his wife Patty Perry; children Robert (Amy) Perry of Ohio and Julie Perry of Indianapolis; step-children Kristin (Grant) Duncan of Valparaiso and Kevin Cane of Chicago; his adoring sister Peggy Perry of Greenwood, whom friends called his "twin sister"; his grandchildren Robert Michael and Kathryn Perry; and numerous cousins, nieces / nephews.
Open visitation 12 - 2PM, Sat., July 18 in Crown Hill Cemetery's Gothic Chapel. Private funeral service is at 2PM.
Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
Greater Indiana Chapter. Bobby's family extends thanks to the staff at Story Cottage & Brookdale Hospice.