|
|
Robert (Bob) Peterson McClure
Indianapolis - Robert (Bob) Peterson McClure, 92, Indianapolis, died June 20, 2019. Born in Vincennes, IN on February 27, 1927, he was the son of the late Noble James and Olivia Christine (Peterson) McClure. Bob was a WWII Army veteran. He was a member of the Civil Defense Volunteer Fire Department, a founding member of the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, and later a State Civil Defense Assistant Director for Fire, Police, Communications, and Rescue Services. He was later a Volunteer Fire Chief with Buck Creek Township Fire Department and volunteered with the American Red Cross for years. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and camping with his family. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Barbara and his sister, Sara Ashcraft. Survivors include his daughter, Cynthia McClure (Cyndy), Susan Martin (Susy), Cheryl Smith (Cheri), grandchildren, Eric Smith, Tyanne Martin, Caren Smith, and Heather Wagner, great grandchildren, Kylie Williams, Isabel Smith, Connor Williams, Tristan Wagner, and Maddox Britts, brothers, James McClure (Jim) and Richard McClure (Dick).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Red Cross. Visitation will be held Tuesday June 25, 2019 from 12-2pm at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave. Funeral services will begin there at 2pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019