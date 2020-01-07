|
|
Robert R. Gray
Houston, TX - Robert (Bob) Gray, 77, of Houston, TX, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019. He was born on 9-21-1942 in Indianapolis to Paul and Jane Gray. The family moved from Carmel to Indianapolis in 1958 and he graduated from North Central High School in 1960. While at North Central he set many pole vaulting records. Bob then graduated from Denison University, Granville, OH, in 1964. The clock on the hill at Denison is in honor of Bob. He then served as a Lt. in the Navy aboard the USS Enterprise. Later he moved to Houston and was an active entrepreneur and invented several products.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his son Robert Adam Gray. He is survived by his brother, Peter Gray of McLean, VA, sister Nancy Gray Siebert of Indianapolis, stepdaughter Alicia Buck of Houston, longtime companion Ann Walker of Houston and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life later in 2020. Private burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis in the Gray plot. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020