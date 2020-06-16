Robert R. "Bob" Jones
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" R. Jones

Indianapolis - Robert "Bob" R. Jones, 85 passed away June 14, 2020. He was a resident of Indianapolis. He was born August 15, 1934 in Daviess County, Indiana to the late Warren and Lena (Wright) Jones. He married the late Ruth E. Agers on April 2, 1955. He is survived by his sons, Dale E. (Nancy) Jones of Hagerstown and Dennis E. (Pamela) Jones of Niles, MI; grandchildren, Kodi M. Jones and Jacob A. Jones of Niles, MI; brother, Warren W. (Janet) Jones of Indianapolis, IN; and a special friend, Janice Peel of Indianapolis, IN. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Jones; brother, Virgil Jones; and sister, Barbara (Jones) Roehling. Bob started his career as a Journeyman Tool & Die Maker and retired from General Motors Detroit Diesel Allison division with over 30 years of service as an Engineer. He continued on to operate his own business for the next several years providing custom design and build machining services to the aerospace industry. He enjoyed being outdoors, tinkering in his machine shop, RV traveling, reading, playing card games, and visiting with his grandchildren. A service will be conducted at 2:00pm Friday at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, 481 Main St., Greenwood. Friends may call from 12:00 - 2:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. Bob will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society, Great Lakes Division, 6030 W. 62nd St., Indianapolis, IN 46278.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Service
02:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
(317) 881-2514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved