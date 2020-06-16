Robert "Bob" R. Jones
Indianapolis - Robert "Bob" R. Jones, 85 passed away June 14, 2020. He was a resident of Indianapolis. He was born August 15, 1934 in Daviess County, Indiana to the late Warren and Lena (Wright) Jones. He married the late Ruth E. Agers on April 2, 1955. He is survived by his sons, Dale E. (Nancy) Jones of Hagerstown and Dennis E. (Pamela) Jones of Niles, MI; grandchildren, Kodi M. Jones and Jacob A. Jones of Niles, MI; brother, Warren W. (Janet) Jones of Indianapolis, IN; and a special friend, Janice Peel of Indianapolis, IN. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Jones; brother, Virgil Jones; and sister, Barbara (Jones) Roehling. Bob started his career as a Journeyman Tool & Die Maker and retired from General Motors Detroit Diesel Allison division with over 30 years of service as an Engineer. He continued on to operate his own business for the next several years providing custom design and build machining services to the aerospace industry. He enjoyed being outdoors, tinkering in his machine shop, RV traveling, reading, playing card games, and visiting with his grandchildren. A service will be conducted at 2:00pm Friday at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, 481 Main St., Greenwood. Friends may call from 12:00 - 2:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. Bob will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society, Great Lakes Division, 6030 W. 62nd St., Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.