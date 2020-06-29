Robert R. Temple Jr.
Robert R. Temple Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS - Robert R. Temple Jr., 65, passed away Monday June 15, 2020. On Thursday, July 2, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. ~11 a.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Marion National Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
