Robert Rainsberger
Indianapolis - Robert Rainsberger, 57, passed away unexpectedly on December 13, 2019 at his home on Indy's east side. He is survived by his sister Rebecca, brother William, niece Amber, and great-niece Becca. He grew up in Sheridan Heights and was a member of the East 38th Street Christian Church. Robert loved all his friends from the old neighborhood.
He attended School 92, Forest Manor Middle School, and was a proud graduate of Arlington High School where he played varsity football all four years, and made All-City. He served in the U.S. Army 1987-1990.
He excelled at whatever he put his mind to. He could beat you at your favorite video game, then fix your car. In his career he managed a gas station, a movie theatre, and a military surplus store. A housepainter by trade, he could cut a line like nobody's business.
He was a poet, writer, photographer, and genealogist. Robert's reputation for kindness, integrity, and equality made him a friend to all. He never had a bad word for anyone. One Love, y'all.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020