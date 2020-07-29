Robert Raymond Kristensen
Carmel - Robert Raymond Kristensen, 74, of Carmel, Indiana, passed July 25, 2020 at St. Vincent's Seton Specialty Hospital after complications from congestive heart failure. He died as he was born, a proud Danish American.
Bob was born to the late Raymond Albert and Dorothy Maxine Kristensen on March 19, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Hammond High School in 1964. Following high school, he attended Butler University where he played football and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Butler in 1968. He married his high school sweetheart Nancy Jane Kristensen nee Clausen on August 17, 1968. After living in Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Muncie, and Schererville, they settled in Carmel, Indiana, where they shared many happy years raising their children.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, eldest son Michael Robert Kristensen (spouse Amy), middle son Marc Ryan Kristensen, and youngest son Miles Scott Kristensen (spouse Coreen). He leaves his grandchildren Hailey, Ian, Collins, Antonio, Andrew, and youngest Cassius. He also leaves to cherish his memory two siblings, Gail Albert Kristensen (spouse Diane) and Edward Kristian Kristensen (Spouse Suzanne). He was a man who always greatly valued his family, adoring each moment he shared with all. We all recall his face alit with a glow of joy every time he shared time with all his many loved ones. A favorite activity was partaking in the family group hug he dubbed "The Kristensen Krunch".
He was preceded in death by his parents, one nephew (Lieutenant Commander Erik Samsel Kristensen) and one grandchild (Locke Miles Kristensen). Bob helped many over the years suffering from loss with sage wisdom and compassionate care.
Bob started his career upon graduation from Butler with Indiana Bell and continued working with the company through many mergers before retiring from AT&T in 2008. His coworkers regarded him as studious and reliable with acumen for management techniques. One coworker regarded 20 years with his company as an astounding feat, Bob made it 40 years.
Bob was an active Rotarian much of his life. He spent lots of time with his neighbors and close friends Jeff and Lucette Blaisdell. Their love and support over the years meant a great deal to him.
One of Bob's most notable passions was spending time with his family in Door County Wisconsin, where he and his wife have a summer cottage. He put a lot of himself into maintaining their residence there as it was a place for his whole family to connect without the distractions of their daily lives. He improved upon the property by building the garage attached to the cottage. The family thinks he built it, just to have a new garage space to organize.
Viewing will be from 12:00PM to 3:00PM Sunday, August 2 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel 325 E. Carmel Dr. Carmel, Indiana. The funeral will follow the viewing at 3:00PM. A burial is scheduled for 11:00AM on Monday, August 3, 2020 Hamilton Memorial Park located at 4180 Westfield Rd. Noblesville, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
) in Bob's honor. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com
to sign the online guest register.