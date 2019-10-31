|
|
Robert Richardson
Avon - Robert N. Richardson, 98, of Avon, passed away October 29, 2019. He was born September 29, 1921 to the late William and Esther (Milhous) Richardson in Bridgeport, IN. He was a graduate of Decatur High School. He was an United States Army Air Corps veteran of WWII. After the war, he went to Purdue University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. He worked as a chemist for the State of Indiana Highway Department retiring in 1991. He was a member of the Mooresville Friends Meeting. Robert is survived by three sons, Robert A. (Nancy), Bruce E. (Becky), and Daniel G. (Carol) Richardson; a daughter, Mary E. (David) Reese; 12 grandchildren, Robyn Fahler, Elizabeth Zovar, Bill Richardson, Andrew Richardson, Amanda Byrs, Ame Cline, Brandon Reese, Bryan Reese, Samantha M.J. Reese, Joshua Richardson, Kameron Richardson, and Jordan Richardson; and 10 great-grandchildren, James Fahler, Rosalyn Fahler, Abigail Fahler, Alyse Zovar, Jackson Richardson, Louis Richardson, Benjamin Byrs, Daphne Byrs, Avery Cline and Landon Cline. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Jane (Yorger) Richardson; a brother, William Richardson, and a sister, Jean (Richardson) Kilgore. Visitation will be next Friday, November 8, 2019 in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 9, at 10:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019