Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Second Presbyterian Church
7700 North Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Second Presbyterian Church
7700 North Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN
Robert "Bob" Rutan


1938 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Rutan Obituary
Robert "Bob" Rutan

Avon - (June 29, 1938 - October 12, 2019)

Robert "Bob" Rutan, 81, passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Bob was born on Wednesday, June 29, 1938 in Martinsville, Indiana, to the late Earl V. and Martha (Burns) Rutan.

Bob was a 1957 graduate of Martinsville High School. He attended the University of Indianapolis and later served his country for four years in the United States Navy. His last and favorite career was teaching students pre-licensing classes for those entering the insurance field and needed continuing education courses. He was a member of Second Presbyterian Church. He served as a deacon and many other committees. He was also active in the Indianapolis Great Banquet.

Survivors are his wife, Sharon (Tarplee) Rutan, whom he married on August 11, 1985; children, Robert Scott Rutan and fiancée Mary, Patrick Lee Rutan and wife Leigha, Dawn Nichelle Vail and husband Jerry, Dautie Chere Craig and husband Larry and Brian Sparks and partner Regina; sister, Patricia "Pat" Skaggs; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Martha; siblings, Fred Rutan, Pauline Green, Barbara Jean Simpson and Anita Costin.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, with Rev. Karen Lang officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service starting at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to; Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260 or Building Tomorrow, 615 North Alabama Street, Suite D, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Online condolences may be made at www.costinfuneralchapel.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
