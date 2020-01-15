|
|
Robert "Bob" Schloot
Carmel - Robert "Bob" Schloot, 68 of Carmel, passed away peacefully at home on January 13, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on June 21, 1951 in Wabash, IN to the late William and Phyllis Schloot. Bob graduated from Ball State University in ('73) and was a Phi Delta Theta.
Bob is survived by his wife and soulmate of 40 years, Mary Jane; son, Michael (Ashley); daughter, Elizabeth (Jacob) Droppers; Baby Droppers, who is set to arrive in April; brothers, William (Marilyn), and John (Rose); and several aunts, and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday January 17, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 4:30pm at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032), where a celebration of life will begin at 4:30pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to JDRF - Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020