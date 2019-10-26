|
Robert Sheets
Indianapolis - Robert L Sheets, 91, passed away October 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born to the late Richard and Lera (Patterson) Sheets in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Robert was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed fishing and sitting on his porch swing. More than anything he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids who always called him Big Papaw.
Survivors include; his two children, Richard Sheets (Katherine) of Indianapolis and Theresa Bangel (Bruce) of Indianapolis; brother, Walter McKinney, five grandchildren, Abby Warmoth (Aaron), Cory Marlin (Dale), Ross Sheets (Melissa), Robert Bangel (Heather) and Kevin Bangel (Michelle); and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Robert is preceded in death by the love of his life, Marjorie Sheets. Robert is also preceded in death by his siblings, Ralph Sheets and Iris Mahler.
A visitation will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 6630 Southeastern Ave., Indianapolis on Monday, October 28th, from 4:00 until 8:00 pm. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, October 29th at 10:00 am at the church. Burial will immediately follow at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Robert's name to St. John's Lutheran Church, 6630, Southeastern Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46203.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Franklin Township Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019