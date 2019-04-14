|
Robert Shope
Avon - Robert G. Shope, 80, passed away April 10, 2019. He was a Medical Technologist for IU Hospital for 27 years and Hendricks Regional Hospital for 10 years. He also was a US Army Veteran. Robert was an Owner of his own Laboratory and a Fitness Enthusiast. He was preceded in death by his son, David Shope. He is survived by his wife, Penny Boarman Shope; children, Brad (Elizabeth) and Mark (Wendy) Shope; grandchildren, Ivy, Stella, Theo, Max and Leo Shope. No Services are planned. Conkle Funeral Home Avon is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019