Robert Syljebeck
Carmel - After a long battle with dementia, Bob passed peacefully March 7, 2020 at Prairie Lakes Health, Noblesville, Ind. He was 73.
Born July 8, 1946 in Chicago to Norman and Mildred (Michaelsen) Syljebeck, Bob was a 1964 graduate of Oak Park-River Forest High School where he played football and wrestled. He matriculated to Purdue University, earning a degree in mechanical engineering. At Purdue, he was initiated into Acacia Fraternity and met his future bride, Sally Edwards.
They married June 7, 1969 in Indianapolis and attended his Purdue commencement the following day.
The Syljebecks celebrated their 50th anniversary last summer and enjoyed a full and fruitful life that centered on family and lifelong friends that date to their college days. He was an ardent Purdue fan, long-time John Purdue Club member and attended football and men's basketball games through thick and thin for many years.
Professionally, Bob began his career as a design engineer with Barber Greene of Aurora, Ill. Over time his prowess became the design of conveyor systems for materials handling. He eventually moved into sales engineering in the aggregates industry, culminating with his own manufacturer's rep business. He was active in the Indiana Mineral Aggregates Association until he retired in 2013.
While he loathed yard work, Bob would tackle odd jobs and large to small home projects with vigor. True to his engineering mind, he was a master cataloger. That included client engineering projects, the location and hours of restaurants within his Midwest sales territory and home recipes. Of the latter, he knew his way around the kitchen almost as well as a drafting board.
Proud of his Norwegian heritage, he passed along his love of winter, the water, all kinds of fish and Nordic foods to his children and grandchildren. They were eager adopters, lutefisk being the one exception. Having spent his boyhood summers at Lake Geneva, Wis., Bob particularly loved his later days with family and friends at Hilton Head Island and Crooked Lake in Michigan.
Bob and Sally are the parents of John (Jasmine) Syljebeck of Westfield and Ann (Greg) Schwartz of Madison, Ind.
Other survivors: Grandchildren Julia and William Syljebeck; Jackson, Griffin and Charlie Schwartz; sisters-in-law Patty (Jim) Russell and Carol (the late Richard) Syljebeck; niece Sue Syljebeck, nephew Michael (Lora) Syljebeck.
The family greatly appreciates the caring support Bob received in his final days from Heartland Hospice.
Services: Calling 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 12 and funeral officiated by Rev. Glenn McDonald at 11 a.m. March 13 at Leppert Mortuary, 740 E. 86th St., Indianapolis. Graveside service to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorials: Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation and Purdue University Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020